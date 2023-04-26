Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $5,872,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $2,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 601.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

