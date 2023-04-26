Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 1.3 %

CREG opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.