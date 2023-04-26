SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.5 %

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,711. The company has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,284 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.