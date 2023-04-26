SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBKGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.5 %

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,711. The company has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,284 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

