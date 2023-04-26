Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.68. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 29,116 shares traded.

Soligenix Trading Down 15.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

