Sourceless Trading Up 5.2% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $420.03 million and $188.46 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02045744 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

