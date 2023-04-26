SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 422,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 185,714 shares.The stock last traded at $34.34 and had previously closed at $34.37.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

