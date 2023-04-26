SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 429,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 939,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

