SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,727,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,381,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,423 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,461,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after purchasing an additional 913,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 320,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,852. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.