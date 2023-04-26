SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lessened by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 10.4% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,598. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

