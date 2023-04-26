SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.