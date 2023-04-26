SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.47. 27,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

