SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Raised by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.41. The stock had a trading volume of 168,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,716. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

