SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Raised by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $447.79. 260,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,661. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.