Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $145.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

