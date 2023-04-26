Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 2.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,905,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,104 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 458,309 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,230,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

