SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.5-527.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.63 EPS.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.65. The stock had a trading volume of 135,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.17.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,924,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

