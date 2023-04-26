SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-128.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.54 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67-2.70 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $142.65. The stock had a trading volume of 135,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,085. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,159 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $610,873.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,846,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.