Standpoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 769,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,630,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.7% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Standpoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,117,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,369,000 after purchasing an additional 909,474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 2,867,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

