Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $4.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Bulk Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 39.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

