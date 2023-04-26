Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

