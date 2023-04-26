STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.54 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $135.90 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003668 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

