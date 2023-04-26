Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.93. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 774,396 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STCN. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter worth $60,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

