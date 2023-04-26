Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stepan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCL traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,950. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading

