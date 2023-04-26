Stifel Firstegy Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Spartan Delta in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.85. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$9.43 and a 1 year high of C$16.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.12. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 51.78% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of C$321.88 million for the quarter.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

