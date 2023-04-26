Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

TSE CJ opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.74. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.26 and a 52 week high of C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.