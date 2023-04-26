Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.
Cardinal Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.