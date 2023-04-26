Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Board of Directors

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 3,341,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,533. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

