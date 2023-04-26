Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Board of Directors

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.
Shares of VNO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 3,341,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,533. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.
Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
