Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Carrier Global Call Options (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,551 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the average volume of 1,519 call options.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 4,411,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.