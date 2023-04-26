StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of APWC opened at $1.53 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.