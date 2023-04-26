StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

About China Pharma

(Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.