StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

