StockNews.com Downgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Hold

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.81. 941,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

