StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Trading Down 1.0 %
Eltek stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -1.40. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
