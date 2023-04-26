StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -1.40. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

