Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $84.37 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $84.37 million and $3.03 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,947.17 or 0.06541316 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,494,267 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

