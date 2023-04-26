Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $83.08 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $83.08 million and $3.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.04 or 0.06573425 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00060155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,502,619 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

