Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 767,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,615. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32. Stride has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stride by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stride by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

