Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.79, but opened at $42.99. Stride shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 372,373 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Stride

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Up 13.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

