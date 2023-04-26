Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 1,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GPCR. Guggenheim began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.