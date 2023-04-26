Summit State Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 3,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

