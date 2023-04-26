Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.11. The company had a trading volume of 466,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,315. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $185.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 23.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

