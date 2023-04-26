SVB Leerink Weighs in on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2025 earnings at $22.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.46 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $281.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.63. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.