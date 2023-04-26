Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 57.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.73. The firm has a market cap of $509.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus decreased their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.