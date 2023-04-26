Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $243.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $229.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

