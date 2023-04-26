Synovus Financial Corp Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $222.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.07 and its 200-day moving average is $237.13.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

