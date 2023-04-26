Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.