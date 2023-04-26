Synovus Financial Corp Invests $11.09 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 92,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $20,288,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of META stock opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

