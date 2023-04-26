Synovus Financial Corp Sells 11,566 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

