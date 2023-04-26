Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,329 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

