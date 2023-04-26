Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,762 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHSC opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.