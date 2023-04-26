Synovus Financial Corp Sells 948 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $111.11. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

