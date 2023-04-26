Synthetix Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $614.77 million and approximately $63.74 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00008432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 317,323,241 coins and its circulating supply is 258,626,400 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.